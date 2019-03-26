UH safety officials seeking suspects in multiple campus burglaries

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - University of Hawaii safety officials are asking the public for help in tracking down suspects in several campus burglaries in recent weeks.
The UH Department of Public Safety says a man broke into the Marine Science building last week Wednesday.
It’s unclear how he got in or if anything was taken.
The campus has also been experiencing a string of burglaries at storage sheds on campus.
Officials said locks were cut and screens were slashed. In some cases, items were stolen from the units.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Department of Public Safety at (808) 956-6911 or police.
