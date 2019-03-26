Oahu’s SPCA under fire for euthanizing 2 dogs despite ‘no-kill’ policy

WAHIAWA (HawaiiNewsNow) - A longtime volunteer at the Oahu Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals is criticizing the animal shelter after it euthanized two dogs last Friday.
Nikki was a German Shepherd, while the other dog, Mamma Mia, was shown in videos playing in an enclosed yard.
“Their mission is every healthy treatable animal will find a home. And in their eyes, I’m sure they think Mamma Mia and Nikki were not treatable,” said volunteer Cyn Okido.
Okido spent a lot of time with Mamma Mia in particular, and believes the dogs were treatable
However, shelter veterinarians said the dogs were aggressive, even biting caregivers.
“Nikki and Mamma entered out program with aggressive behavioral issues that were unfortunately were unable to improve, despite a variety of attempts to rehabilitate them,” said OSPCA veterinarian Dr. Claire Conrath.
“Their mental health declined, and their unpredictable behavior had gotten worse over the last six months, resulting in the inability to provide basic medical care or treatment for chronic conditions without risking injury to themselves or the people handling them," Conrath said.
The OSPCA said it has euthanized only six dogs in the last ten years. Conrath said the decision to put down Nikki and Mamma Mia was not taken lightly.
Okido said she was prevented from going to the shelter after she spoke up.
She said she got a text message, telling here, “the vet deemed that Mamma Mia was unadoptable, and that I’m not to return to the shelter.”
The OSPCA said that there was sadness with the decision to euthanize the two dogs. Even with the deaths, Conrath said it is still a no-kill rescue shelter.
“'No kill’ simply means that we are not euthanizing for convenience, for space constraints, for treatable illnesses,” she said. “When euthanasia is considered, it is a last resort. And this is one of those situations.”
“I just want the public to know that they are no longer a no killer shelter if this is going to continue,” said Okido.
The OSPCA said Okido is welcome to return to the shelter to talk with them about the situation. However, Okido is convinced that the decision was wrong, and that the OSPCA should admit that it made a mistake.
