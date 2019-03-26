Multiple suspects arrested in electronic enticement sting

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Eight suspects are now in custody after a state and federal electronic enticement sting.
The sting was an effort to catch online predators trying to communicate with minors for sex.
The arrests reportedly took place over the weekend. Officials identified half of the suspects as Chann Bun, Nicholas Singletary, Michael AJ Silva and Kaika Lacaden.
Investigators reportedly posed as underage teens online in various chat rooms.
The Attorney General’s Office said four of the suspects are in state custody. The other four are being held by the feds.
All suspects made their court appearances Monday. Bond amounts vary for the suspects.
So far, all men have been charged with electronic enticement in the first degree.
Both the State AG’s office and federal officials continue to investigate the case.
