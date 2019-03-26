Pahoa man wanted for first-degree negligent homicide

HAWAII ISLAND (HawaiiNewsNow) - A Pahoa man is wanted on Hawaii Island, and is being sought by police.
Authorities say 32-year-old Justin James Clark of Pahoa is wanted on an outstanding grand jury warrant after being indicted for first-degree negligent homicide. There are also three outstanding bench warrants issued for Clark.
He’s described as 6-feet-3-inches tall, 180 pounds, light complexion, slim build with light brown hair. He’s known to frequent the Puna and South Hilo districts.
Police are asking that anyone with information on his location to come forward by calling Officer Erhard Autrata at (808) 961-2329, or the Police Department’s non-emergency line at (808) 935-3311.
Copyright 2019 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.