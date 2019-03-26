Missing WCCC extended furlough inmate arrested

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - An extended furlough inmate that walked away from the YWCA Fernhurst home has been arrested.
Police located 35-year-old Tiffany Ikeda Monday evening in Waikiki.
Around 9:30 p.m. Sunday, she was reported missing after leaving the facility without permission.
The Department of Public Safety says Ikeda was classified as community custody which is the lowest custody level.
She was serving time for Forgery, Unauthorized Possession of Confidential Personal Information and Unauthorized Control of a Propelled Vehicle.
Ikeda will now face an additional escape charge.
