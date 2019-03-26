Ex-boyfriend accused of shooting at, threatening woman on Hawaii Island

BIG ISLAND (HawaiiNewsNow) - Hawaii Island police are searching for a Kea’au man wanted in connection with an alleged shooting in Hawaiian Beaches.
Wesley Kaimana Brooks, 37, is wanted by authorities after Puna patrol officers were dispatched to reports of shots fired on Kawakawa Street just after 6:15 a.m.
At the scene, a 26-year-old Pahoa woman reported that her ex-boyfriend, identified as Brooks, allegedly fired several shots toward her.
The woman was uninjured.
The case is being handled as a first-degree terroristic threatening and reckless endangering case.
Police are asking for tips leading to Brooks’ arrest. He is considered armed and dangerous and should not be approached. Instead, the public is urged to call Hawaii Island police at (808) 935-3311.
Also wanted for questioning in connection to the case is 32-year-old Carlos Lopez of Pahoa.
Police said Lopez may be operating a green 1990′s Toyota pick-up truck with a black hood. The truck does not have its original license plates, but last displayed a Hawaii plate HFF-131, which was affixed to the rear bumper.
Detective Gavin Kagimoto can be reached on this case at (808) 961-2276 or gavin.kagimoto@hawaiicounty.gov.
