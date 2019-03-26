Local Connection: The NFL Back in Hawaii

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - It’s great news that real NFL football is coming back to Hawaii.
From the initial ticket sales for the August pre-season game between the Rams and Cowboys, it looks like they could actually sell out Aloha stadium.
Its been a long time since that happened and a lot has happened in the meantime. Most of it involving rust.
Not only is the facility rusty to the point of concern, the staff may also be a little rusty when it comes to handling substantial crowds.
To host a game of NFL quality not only do you need a facility that is safe and accessible, you need to have great customer service and decent food.
Those things have never been the stadiums strong suit – and with this game being a once-a-year event, there’s not a lot of time to recruit, train and rehearse the stadium hospitality and security staff.
Not only should the game be fun – and it will be great to see a full stadium again – this is also an opportunity to look into the future and ask if there are better personnel and management structures for the stadium of the future.
