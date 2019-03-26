Lighter winds taking over, more showers ahead

The north-northwest swell from this weekend continues to decline. There is small reinforcement from the north through Wednesday. Then we have series of moderate to large swells for the second half of the week. First, a large northwest swell with a 6 foot swell and a 17 second period arrives Wednesday and Wednesday night. A north- northwest (340 degrees), 7 foot swell, 13 second period, follows in Thursday night through Friday. Then, a more west swell of 300 degrees, 6 feet and 15 seconds, comes in Saturday and Saturday night. The Wednesday swell has the potential of reaching advisory level surf for at least the north facing shores.