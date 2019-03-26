4 left homeless after Maui house fire

HAIKU, MAUI (HawaiiNewsNow) - Maui firefighters extinguished a fire on Tuesday that tore through a home in Haiku.
At 9:05 a.m., firefighters responded to a structure fire on Kahiapo Place in Haiku.
Fire crews found a single-story residence fully engulfed in flames. Fire companies from Makawao, Paia and Kahului responded.
Fire officials say four residents of the home were able to escape the structure safely.
The blaze was put under control at approximately 12:15 p.m.
There were no injuries, and the cause of the fire is under investigation.
