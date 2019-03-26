Redevelopment plans for former Coco Palms resort collapse due to financial problems

KAUAI (HawaiiNewsNow) - Plans to redevelop the former Coco Palms resort have fallen through due to financial issues, Kauai County officials said Tuesday.
A representative for the Utah-based Stillwater Equity Partners, involved in financing the project, told the county that the developers in charge of the project had defaulted on their $11.2 million loan.
The property is owned by Coco Palms Hui, LLC, formed by developers Chad Waters and Tyler Greene, of GreeneWaters, LLC, a Honolulu real estate development firm.
The $11.2 million is the amount in financing they used to buy the property five years ago.
The county said rumors of the default had been circulating for weeks, but officials, including Mayor Derek Kawakami, still don't know what the property's current status is.
"Mayor Kawakami has been vocal about his disappointment in the lack of movement with the developers," county spokeswoman Sarah Blane said, in a statement.
Hawaii News Now has reached out to the developers and are waiting to hear back.
It’s all part of a $150 million project to revive the iconic hotel — widely known for its lagoon made popular in an Elvis movie — which fell into disrepair 27 years ago when Hurricane Iniki tore through Kauai.
Copyright 2019 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.