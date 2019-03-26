Hawaii senators announce nominees for U.S. service academies

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - U.S. Sens. Brian Schatz and Mazie Hirono announced their nominees to attend one of the nation’s four service academies.
Both senators nominated around 40 Hawaii students each.
The four U.S. Service Academies include: the U.S. Air Force Academy, the U.S. Military Academy, the U.S. Naval Academy, and the U.S. Merchant Marine Academy.
Students who seek admission to a military service academy have to apply for a nomination from at least one U.S. Senator in their state or a member in the U.S. House of Representatives.
Students are chosen based on their merits of scholastic achievement, leadership, athletic and extracurricular activities and community contribution.
Nominees will be considered for appointment by one of the U.S. Service Academies.
“The students who attend our country’s service academies represent the best the United States has to offer,” Schatz, D-Hawaii, said in a news release. “I look forward to seeing these young men and women grow into the next generation of military leaders.”
Here are the nominees from Schatz’s office:
U.S. Air Force Academy
- Shane Barry, Waipahu, Pearl City High School
- Hunter Fujitani, Kaneohe, Kamehameha Schools Kapalama, University of Hawaii-Manoa
- Kaila Kalauokaaea-Kahele, Kahului, Maui High School
- Nicolas Nakaoka, Honolulu, Punahou School, Air Force Prep-Northwestern Falcon Foundation
- Joshua Nekoba, Honolulu, Punahou School
- Robert-Dayle Pescaia, Kailua, Kamehameha Schools, Air Force Prep School
- Denison Piosalan, Honolulu, Saint Louis School
- Gabriela Siaosi, Mililani, Iolani School
- Keane Singleton, Ewa Beach, Campbell High School
- United States Military Academy
- Saydee Aganus, Hilo, Kamehameha Schools Hawaii, West Point Prep School
- Carlito Ancheta, Vermont, Seoul American High School, Norwich University
- Ha'ahula Crisostomo, Honolulu, Moanalua High School, New Mexico Military Institute
- Enjolique Hughes, Kailua-Kona, Makua Lani Christian Academy
- Logan Kauina, Honolulu, Kamehameha School Kapalama
- Renae Lallo, Wailuku, Seabury Hall
- Julia Lim, Kealakekua, Konawaena High School
- Denison Piosalan, Honolulu, Saint Louis School
- Luke Schwab, Honolulu, Moanalua High School
- Lorraine Sim, Honolulu, Punahou School
U.S. Naval Academy
- Amanda-Marie Agustin, Honolulu, Punahou School
- Jordan Asentista, Pearl City, Punahou School
- Camryn Ban, Kahului, Maui High, Naval Academy Prep School
- Jake Basque, Kealakekua, Konawaena High School
- Rafe Blair, Kailua, Le Jardin Academy
- Jacob Haviland-Olores, Waimea, Kamehameha Schools Kapalama
- Jaesun Lee, Honolulu, Punahou School
- Samuel Melendrez, Mililani, Mililani High School
- Matthew Meyer, Jr., Pahoa, Pahoa High & Intermediate
- Leah Mills, Honolulu, Kaiser High School
- Riece Myers, Honolulu, Kalani High School
- Isabella Ray Olaes, Kapolei, Kapolei High School
- Anna Peters, Haleiwa, Waialua High School
- Henry Scherer, Kalaheo, Island School
- Luke Schwab, Honolulu, Moanalua High School
- Benjamin Swartz, Kihei, Seabury Hall
- Gilson Villanueva, Honolulu, Radford High School
- Tristen Wanner, Honolulu, Radford High School
- Ronan Witherwax, Honolulu, Punahou School
U.S. Merchant Marine Academy
- Rafe Blair, Kailua, Le Jardin Academy
- Kaimana Drago, Honolulu, Punahou School
- Luke Faurot, Kailua, LeJardin Academy
- Riece Myers, Honolulu, Kalani High School
Here are the nominations from Hirono’s office:
U.S. Naval Academy
- Amanda-Marie Agustin, Punahou School
- Luke Benavitz, Mililani High School
- Anela Donachie, La Pietra School
- Oscar Faivre, Kapolei High School
- Jett Kaler, McKinley High School
- Angelene-Tori Kekoolani, Mid-Pacific Institute
- Rachelle-Marie Lariba, Kapolei High School
- Jaesun Lee, Punahou School
- Kira Merl, Island Pacific Academy
- Leah Mills, Kaiser High School
- Hunter Moxley, Home School
- Isabella Ray Olaes, Kapolei High School
- Jason Santiago, Active Duty Enlisted, U.S. Navy
- Luke Schwab, Moanalua High School
- Keane Singleton, Campbell High School
- Tanner Souza, Damien Memorial School
- Benjamin Swartz, Seabury Hall
- Gilson Villanueva, Radford High School
- Tristen Wanner, Radford High School
- Richard Xu, Kapolei High School
U.S. Air Force Academy
- Megan Casinillo, Aiea High School
- Ryan Castillo, Mililani High School
- Angelene-Tori Kekoolani, Mid-Pacific Institute
- Sabrina Kim, Seoul American High School
- Gunnar Locke, Punahou School
- Samuel Melendrez, Mililani High School
- Morgan Roberts, Radford High School
- Xandria Roquid, Radford High School
- Jadalee Takara, Roosevelt High School
- Noah Tatsuyama, Punahou School
U.S. Military Academy at West Point
- Carlito Ancheta, Seoul American High School
- Shane Barry, Pearl City High School
- Summer Cline, Leilehua High School
- Ha‘ahula Crisistomo, Moanalua High School
- Enjolique Hughes, Makua Lani Christian Academy
- Renae Lallo, Seabury Hall
- Frances Lim, Lanai High School
- Denison Piosalan, Saint Louis School
- Henry Scherer, Island School
- Lorraine Sim, Punahou School
U.S. Merchant Marine Academy
- Kaimana Drago, Punahou School
- Luke Schwab, Moanalua High School
