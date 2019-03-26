Farrington Highway shut down prior to Kahe Power Plant due to crash

WEST OAHU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Farrington Highway is shutdown in both directions Monday night following a crash.
Photos sent to Hawaii News Now show a vehicle flipped onto its roof.
Honolulu police say the accident occurred shortly after 9 p.m. prior to the Kahe Power Plant.
HFD says at least two vehicles were involved in the accident.
Police said the crash caused a power pole to come down and power lines were blocking all lanes of the highway.
Traffic was backed up to the Ko Olina exit and extending further.
It is unclear if anyone was injured.
HECO crews are on scene and will be working to clear the area and conduct repairs.
This story will be updated.
Copyright 2019 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.