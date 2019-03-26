Despite deadline, city still accepting comments on controversial Ala Moana Park project

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The city is still accepting comments for its plans to upgrade Ala Moana Regional Park despite the deadline Monday night.
City officials said they tried to extend the comment period by two weeks — from March 25 to April 8 — but after agreeing to the extension, they learned it would not be allowed.
Officials said they will still take comments, but they will not be incorporated into the second draft environmental impact statement.
As part of the project, the city is planning improvements such as sand replenishment, reconfiguring parking, renovating some existing structures, and removing the makai side parking to widen the sidewalk into a so-called multi-use walkway.
There's also a dog park proposed near the Kakaako entrance.
The plan hasn’t been as popular with everyone as was made evident at a community meeting earlier this month.
Some believe the changes are proposed to cater to the residents of the high-rise condominiums that have sprung up across Ala Moana Boulevard.
Copyright 2019 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.