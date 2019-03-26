2019 Big West Men’s Volleyball Tournament Information

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Ticket packages for the 2019 Big West Conference Men’s Volleyball Tournament are on sale now.
Tickets can be purchased online at etickethawaii.com, at the Stan Sheriff Center Box Office (Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.), or by calling 944-BOWS (2697) during those same hours.
The Big West Men’s Volleyball All-Tournament Package Prices range from Lower and Upper Level Adult: $39.00 -
Upper Level Senior Citizen - (ages 65+): $27.00
Upper Level Student (ages 4-high school): $15.00
Upper Level College Student (w/valid student ID): $15.00
The package prices is inclusive of ticket fees. The tournament runs Thursday, April 18 through Saturday, April 20 at the Stan Sheriff Center. The package will include all three sessions of the tournament – two first round matches on Thursday; two semifinal matches on Friday; and the championship match on Saturday.
Current Hawai’i men’s volleyball season ticket holders were mailed an order form giving them the opportunity to purchase their regular season seats (except those in designated participating team areas) as an all-tournament package. Any remaining individual session tickets go on sale Thursday, April 18.
Copyright 2019 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.