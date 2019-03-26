4 airmen involved in possible drag racing crash that kills woman, authorities say

ALBUQUERQUE, NM (KOAT/CNN) – Several lives have been changed forever after what Albuquerque Police are calling a possible drag racing crash involving two cars.
Officials said four airmen at a New Mexico air base were involved in the crash, which killed a woman who was crossing the street.
"If this isn't a lesson that drag racing kills, I don't know what else is," said Officer Simon Drobik with the Albuquerque Police Department.
Police said preliminary reports show there were two cars racing down the street. One car swerved to miss another car driving in the fast lane. That car hit a woman crossing the street, then crashed into an apartment complex.
The driver and two passengers were taken to the hospital and are in stable condition. Another passenger was taken into police custody.
Kirtland Air Force Base officials confirmed that four of their airmen were inside a car involved in the crash.
Police said the airmen were in the car that hit and killed the female pedestrian.
"Last night, all I know is that we had heard a loud boom," said Diane Chavez, who lives in the complex the car crashed into.
Chavez said the scene was chaotic, with people screaming and music blaring. But there was one thing she said she’ll never be able to unsee.
"It wasn’t until I went around the car that I was able to see that half of her body was missing," she said.
The driver could face anything from a misdemeanor to a felony charge, police said.
As for the second car, police said it did not stop after the crash.
