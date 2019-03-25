UH Men’s Volleyball tops latest AVCA rankings

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The accolades continue to pile up after the Warrior men’s volleyball team.
Today it was announced the University of Hawai’i is the nation’s No. 1-ranked team after unanimously earning the top spot in this week’s AVCA Division I-II Coaches Top 15 Poll.
UH’s three wins in last week’s BYU Invitational alongside previously No. 1 Long Beach State’s surprising straight-set loss to then-No. 11 USC, helped the Rainbow Warriors (20-0) overtake the top spot.
Their number 1 ranking comes as the program’s first since April 13, 2015. UH was ranked No. 1 for five consecutive weeks that season, ascending to the top spot on March 16.
This marks the program’s 30th all-time appearance as the nation’s No. 1-ranked team.
Hawaii extended its season-long win streak to 20 last Saturday with its first-ever straight-set win on the road over BYU in Provo, Utah.
Hawai’i also added straight-set wins over McKendree and Princeton to extend its NCAA-record set win streak to 60.
The Warriors, are also No. 1 in the NCAA RPI for the second straight week, and will continue their road trip in
a non-conference match at Concordia-Irvine, Tuesday, and a two match series with Big West Conference foe UC San Diego, Friday and Saturday.
Copyright 2019 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.