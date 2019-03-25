More typical trade wind conditions, lighter winds on the way

The current north-northwest swell will gradually decline late tonight through Monday night. A small reinforcement out of the north is expected Monday night through Wednesday, followed by a small northwest swell Tuesday night and Wednesday. Surf will remain below advisory levels during this period. A new moderate sized northwest swell will build Wednesday and Wednesday night, and could approach low end advisory levels Thursday through Friday. Surf will remain along north and west facing shores Friday night through the weekend as new overlapping moderate sized north-northwest and northwest swells move through the island chain.