Forecast: Spring showers will come our way along a front

The National Weather Service has a Small Craft Advisory up for the eastern channels. Surf is trending down the next couple of days. : A small reinforcement out of the north is expected tonight through Wednesday. A larger northwest swell will build Wednesday and Wednesday night, and could approach low end advisory levels Thursday through Friday along north and west facing shores. Surf will remain elevated Friday night through the weekend as reinforcing north-northwest and northwest swells move through the island chain. A downward trend is expected through Wednesday with small surf forecast through the rest of the week. Surf along south facing shores will remain small but several long period south swells will produce background surf throughout the week. A slight bump is expected Wednesday night through Friday, followed by more background south swells over the weekend.