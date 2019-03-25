Dixie State football player from Wailuku dies of sudden illness

ST. GEORGE, Utah (AP) - Officials at Dixie State University say redshirt senior football player Abraham Reinhardt has died at a hospital.
School officials did not release a cause of death, but an online account set up for his medical bills says the 23-year-old Reinhardt died of a sudden illness.
According to the school’s athletic department, Reinhardt died Friday evening at Dixie Regional Medical Center in St. George.
Reinhardt, a native of Wailuku, Hawaii, was a linebacker at Dixie State and had 79 career tackles and 3½ sacks.
School officials say Reinhardt earned first team All-Rocky Mountain Athletic honors this past season after helping lead the Trailblazers in three different defensive statistical categories.
A campus candlelight vigil for Reinhardt is scheduled Monday night at Dixie State's clock tower.
Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.