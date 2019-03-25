Crews making repairs to water main break in Sunset Beach area

NORTH SHORE, OAHU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Board of Water Supply crews on Monday are making repairs to an 8-inch water main break in the Sunset Beach area.
Crews responded to the water main break on Ke Nui Road at around 8:30 a.m.
A water wagon is available for the 19 customers without water.
At the time, Ke Nui Road remains closed while repair work takes place, but drivers on Kamehameha Highway are also urged to drive with caution as ponding may have occurred.
