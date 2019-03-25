Big Island woman suffers minor burns to feet after escaping a fire

HAWAII ISLAND (HawaiiNewsNow) -Fire officials say an early morning shack fire was caused by a lit candle that was accidentally knocked over.
Flames engulfed the structure on Ohelo Street in Keeau just before 4 a.m. Sunday.
Hawaii county firefighters described the structure as a 12-foot by 20-foot shack with a tarp roof.
The woman who lived there was able to evacuate, but officials say she did suffer minor injuries from heat exposure to her feet.
The surrounding brush was also scorched. Firefighters managed to get the blaze under control by 5 a.m.
