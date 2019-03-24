Woman in critical condition after suffering severe burns in a Maui fire

LAHAINA (HawaiiNewsNow) -A Maui woman was rushed to the hospital after suffering major burns in a building fire Saturday afternoon.
The fire happened just before 4:20 p.m. at a structure in Kahoma Valley.
Fire crews from Lahaina and Napili rushed to the scene. Upon their arrival, they found a small one-story structure had burned to the ground.
A 47-year-old woman who lived in the structure was found with severe burns to more than half of her body, the Maui Fire Department said.
The woman was initially treated by firefighters and medics before being taken to the Maui Memorial Medical Center via Maui Medevac in critical condition.
The fire was brought under control by 4:50 p.m. The fire has been ruled accidental with a specific cause not yet clear.
Damages were estimated at $8,000 to the structure and its contents.
Copyright 2019 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.