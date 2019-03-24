Warriors dominate Ohio State, 15-3 to snap 6-game skid

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The bats came alive for the Rainbow Warrior baseball team Sunday morning against Ohio State, cruising to a 15-3 victory over the Buckeyes to snap a six-game losing streak.
Hawaii (10-14) scored 15 runs in a game for the first time since 2015, out-hitting Ohio State by a 19-7 margin in the process.
All nine players in Hawaii’s lineup recorded at least one hit while Alex Baeza, Maaki Yamasaki and Tyler Best each picked up three hits apiece.
In addition to a great day on offense, Logan Pouelsen was the hero on the mound for the ‘Bows.
Pouelsen went 7.0 innings, allowing just one earned run on four hits with four strikeouts to pick up the win. Cade Smith tossed the final 2.0 innings striking out three and yielding one run on three hits.
The Warriors scored four runs in the second, two in the third, four in the fourth and two in the fifth for a commanding 12-1 lead. Hawaii also added late runs in the seventh (two runs) and eighth (one run) for the 13-run victory.
Ethan Lopez knocked in a game-high three runs, all coming on a three-run home runs in the fourth.
Hawaii will open Big West play with a three-game home series versus UC Irvine. The games are set for March 29-31 at Les Murakami Stadium.
