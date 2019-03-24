TRAFFIC: Town-bound lanes of the Likelike Highway to close overnight

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - An alert for Windward drivers: Town-bound lanes of the Likelike Highway will be closed starting Saturday night for tunnel maintenance.
The closure starts at 7 p.m. and will be in effect between the Kahekili Interchange and Valley View Drive.
Pali Highway contraflow lanes will be opened to Honolulu-bound drivers during the closure. Officials also suggest the H-3 as an alternate route.
Crews hope to open the lanes by 7 a.m. Sunday.
