TRAFFIC: Town-bound lanes of the Likelike Highway to close overnight

TRAFFIC: Town-bound lanes of the Likelike Highway to close overnight
GF Default - TRAFFIC ALERT: Repair project to close lanes of Likelike Hwy.
By HNN Staff | March 23, 2019 at 3:42 PM HST - Updated March 23 at 3:42 PM

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - An alert for Windward drivers: Town-bound lanes of the Likelike Highway will be closed starting Saturday night for tunnel maintenance.

The closure starts at 7 p.m. and will be in effect between the Kahekili Interchange and Valley View Drive.

Pali Highway contraflow lanes will be opened to Honolulu-bound drivers during the closure. Officials also suggest the H-3 as an alternate route.

Crews hope to open the lanes by 7 a.m. Sunday.

Copyright 2019 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.