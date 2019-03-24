Preschool teachers take (and teach) a lesson in farming, healthy eating

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A handful of preschool teachers expanded their minds on how to weave farming with early childhood education Saturday.
About 30 preschool teachers took part in a workshop that shared ways to bring the lessons of farming into the classroom.
The workshop was held at UH and was a part of the “Farm-to-Keiki” program, an program started by nutritionist Tiana Kamen.
“About a third of our children are obese or overweight before age 5 in Hawaii, and there’s a great research study by UH about that. And I think we can do something about that, starting with our youngest children,” Kamen, Farm to Keiki’s founder and director said.
Educators learned new ways to teach cooking and gardening techniques, as well as how to maintain a healthy, balanced diet with the young ones.
Kamen says teachers will start to take what they learned from the workshop back to their classrooms starting on Monday.
