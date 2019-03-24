No. 2 Warriors win 20th match in a row with sweep over No. 8 BYU

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The No. 2 ranked Rainbow Warrior volleyball team won their 20th-consecutive match of the season Saturday evening against No. 8 BYU, sweeping the Cougars (25-20, 25-27, 25-14) on the road to extend their NCAA-set win streak to 60.
Outside hitter Stijn van Tilburg led the Warriors with 13 kills while middle blocker Patrick Gasman tallied 10 kills of his own.
With the win, Hawaii snapped its 15-match losing streak against BYU in Provo, winning for just the fourth time in 29 attempts.
Van Tilburg hit an even .500 with just one error in 24 swings and led UH with 42 kills in the tournament, hitting .528. Not to be outdone, Gasman recorded a .900 hitting percentage on the night to go along with five blocks.
The Warriors will stay on the road for three more matches before returning for their final two home matches of the regular season.
The ‘Bows will take on Concordia-Irvine next on Tuesday, March 26 at 4:00 p.m. HT.
