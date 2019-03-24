Move over ‘Apples to Apples,’ there’s a game in the islands: ‘Ulus 2 Ulus’

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - You might have heard of the popular game “Apples to Apples.” Now, there’s a local twist on it.
Inspired during a game with her friends, Jolie Takazono created “Ulus 2 Ulus,” which is an island-style spin off of the game.
“We played a game, played a card game. And it was fun, but I was like — I feel like it’s lacking something. And I was like, what if we made pidgin version? What if we made a local version?” Takazono said.
Inspired by that bright idea, she and her friends began hand making cards to play with friends at get-togethers.
“The more people played the game, the more we realized that people actually really liked the game," Takazono said.
The game is filled with pidgin words and local phrases as well translations for those who may not be familiar with the island terminology.
Takazono recently began a Kickstarter campaign to help fund wider production of the game, which she says will help her keep the game affordable for the intended Hawaii audience.
