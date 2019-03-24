Hines named All-American after 5th place finish in NCAA Championships

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Junior Phoebe Hines of the Rainbow Wahine swim team was named an All-American after placing fifth in the 1650 freestyle event of the NCAA Championships at the University of Texas on Saturday.
Hines finished with a time of 15:50.13 in the 1650 free, just 11 seconds off pace from the first place finisher, Ally McHugh of Penn State.
Hines became only the second female swimmer from Hawaii to be crowned an All-American since 2006.
In 2018, she placed at No. 12 overall and was an Honorable Mention All-American.
