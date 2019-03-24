Elderly man dies on board a Hawaiian Airlines flight from Tahiti

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) -A Hawaiian Airlines spokesperson confirmed there was a death on board a flight to Oahu Sunday morning.
The spokesperson said a 74-year-old man was found not breathing and unresponsive by his wife in a lavatory on flight 482 from Tahiti.
The flight landed on Oahu around 8 a.m.
It’s not immediately known what caused the man’s death, but foul play is not suspected.
Other details surrounding the incident are unclear at this time.
