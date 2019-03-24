‘Bows lose 6th-straight, fall to Ohio State 7-5

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - For the third-straight game, the Rainbow Warrior baseball team dropped a close game to Ohio State on the road, falling to the Buckeyes 7-5 Saturday afternoon.
Hawaii (9-14) started Dylan Thomas on the mound after moving him back into the rotation from the bullpen. Thomas struck out six batters in four innings of work but also gave up seven runs on 11 hits.
A three-run fourth inning saw Thomas’ day end early. Brady Cherry gave the Buckeyes the lead off a solo home run to break the deadlock.
The ‘Bows would make things interesting in the fifth inning as Maaki Yamasaki and Scott Scott scored two runs before the Buckeyes opening things up in the bottom of the inning with four more runs.
Hawaii and Ohio State will close out the four-game series on Sunday, March 24 at Bill Davis Stadium at 7:05 a.m. HT.
