9th inning comeback not enough for Hawaii in 6-5 loss to Ohio State

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - For the second game in a row, the Rainbow Warrior baseball team failed to pull off a ninth inning comeback as Ohio State edged out a 6-5 victory over the ‘Bows Friday afternoon at Bill Davis Stadium in Columbus, Ohio.
Hawaii (9-13) trailed 6-4 in the ninth after an RBI groundout from Ethan Lopez. The Warriors had the game-tying run on third base but the Buckeyes (12-10) were able to escape with the win.
After trailing 3-0 early, Hawaii came back to take a fifth inning lead before Ohio State answered back in the seventh and close out the game.
On the mound, Li'i Pontes pitched 5.0 innings for the Warriors with four runs on seven hits while striking out three. Colin Ashworth took the loss in 2.0 innings with two runs on three hits.
The two sides will square off for Game 3 of the four-game series on Saturday, March 23. First pitch is set for 9:05 a.m. HT.
