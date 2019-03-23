Texas takes down Wahine volleyball in spring match, 3-2

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A short-handed Rainbow Wahine volleyball team fell short against the University of Texas Friday night, losing 3-2 (19-25, 25-21, 22-25, 25-20, 15-12) at the Stan Sheriff Center in a spring exhibition match.
Hawaii played only seven players on the night due as the rest of the team was reportedly unavailable to play due to the flu. Nevertheless, the Wahine jumped out to an early lead over Texas in the first frame and held their own for the duration of the match.
Hawaii’s new addition to the roster, Jolie Rasmussen, led the ‘Bows with a game-high 28 kills on .373 hitting. She also recorded a game-high 21 digs on the night.
For the Longhorns, Logan Eggleston led the way with 24 kills on .320 hitting.
The ‘Bows will now go back into their offseason training before the 2019 season begins later this fall. The full schedule for the upcoming season has not yet been announced.
