State senator scraps plan to cut scores of UH positions

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A proposal to cut funding to more than 100 University of Hawaii positions has been taken off the table following a more thorough review of the positions themselves, officials said.
State Sen. Donna Mercado Kim said the university provided her with additional information on the 121 non-instructional positions that she’d previously earmarked for elimination.
And after that review, she said the cuts weren’t necessary.
Kim added that many of the jobs were actually federally-funded temporary roles or positions that included retirements, terminations, sabbaticals, and leaves without pay.
Kim, a frequent critic of the university, created a firestorm at UH with her proposal to cut $30 million in funding to positions.
