State senator scraps plan to cut scores of UH positions
By HNN Staff | March 22, 2019 at 4:49 PM HST - Updated March 22 at 5:22 PM

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A proposal to cut funding to more than 100 University of Hawaii positions has been taken off the table following a more thorough review of the positions themselves, officials said.

State Sen. Donna Mercado Kim said the university provided her with additional information on the 121 non-instructional positions that she’d previously earmarked for elimination.

And after that review, she said the cuts weren’t necessary.

Kim added that many of the jobs were actually federally-funded temporary roles or positions that included retirements, terminations, sabbaticals, and leaves without pay.

Kim, a frequent critic of the university, created a firestorm at UH with her proposal to cut $30 million in funding to positions.

