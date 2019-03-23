No. 2 Warriors cruise to victory with sweep over Princeton

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The No. 2 Rainbow Warrior volleyball team won their 19th-straight match with a sweep over Princeton (25-17, 25-18, 25-22) Friday afternoon at the BYU invitational.
Hawaii (19-0) extended it’s NCAA-record set win streak to 57 in the win as outside hitter Stijn van Tilburg led the ‘Bows with 11 kills with fellow outside hitter tallying 10 kills of his own.
With the win, the Warriors have tied the program record for longest win streak at 19 matches.
Setter Joe Worsley dished out 33 assists while coming up with five digs and two blocks.Princeton (10-11) was led by Parker Dixon’s 11 kills while Greg Luck had a match-high seven blocks.
The Warriors will take on No. 8 BYU in the final match of the BYU Invitational on Saturday. First serve is set for 3:00 p.m. HT.
