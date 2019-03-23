New law now gives neighborhoods the option to require permits to street park

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Honolulu’s Mayor signed a new law Friday that would allow restricted parking zones in residential neighborhoods.
The program is set to launch in July. It aims to ease parking congestion by giving residents special permits to park on the street in their neighborhood during certain hours.
The cost for the permits would vary based on the size of the restricted area, but the city said residents participating in the program can expect to pay about $230 annually for a permit.
Visitor permits would cost about $77 a year.
It’s a concept the city has been testing out in the congested neighborhoods of Kalihi, where residents are fed up limited street parking.
The parking zones would only be implemented in neighborhoods that agree to participate in the program.
Copyright 2019 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.