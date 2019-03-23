Honolulu police called after a stabbing victim walks into a 7-11 for help

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A stabbing left a man hospitalized in serious condition overnight Friday.
Honolulu police were dispatched to 555 N. King Street just before midnight.
They said the victim was wounded and managed to walk into a nearby 7-11 where 911 was called.
Emergency Medical Service officials responded and treated the 48-year-old for lacerations to the chest and calf. He was rushed to the hospital.
Additional details surrounding the incident are unclear.
So far, no arrests have been reported.
