Hawaiian Air flight bound for Oakland returns to Honolulu after mechanical issue

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A Hawaiian Airlines flight bound for Oakland returned to Honolulu on Friday afternoon because of mechanical issues.
The flight returned to Honolulu after about 1 hour and 30 minutes in the air.
Hawaiian Airlines Flight 48 took off about 12:25 from Honolulu’s airport and returned at 1:47 p.m., according to data from FlightAware.
The airline didn’t immediately have additional information on the mechanical problem.
