Hawaiian Air flight bound for Oakland returns to Honolulu after mechanical issue

(Image: Hawaiian Airlines)
By HNN Staff | March 22, 2019 at 2:36 PM HST - Updated March 22 at 2:36 PM

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A Hawaiian Airlines flight bound for Oakland returned to Honolulu on Friday afternoon because of mechanical issues.

The flight returned to Honolulu after about 1 hour and 30 minutes in the air.

Hawaiian Airlines Flight 48 took off about 12:25 from Honolulu’s airport and returned at 1:47 p.m., according to data from FlightAware.

The airline didn’t immediately have additional information on the mechanical problem.

This story will be updated.

