Hawaii closes 2018-2019 campaign with 67-43 loss to Saint Mary’s in WNIT

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The Rainbow Wahine basketball team said Aloha to their 2018-2019 season after losing to Saint Mary’s 67-43 Friday night in the opening round of the WNIT.
"Coming into tonight, we knew it was going to be a tough matchup for us," said head coach Laura Beeman. "Saint Mary's is an extremely well-coached team, and I believe they can make a deep run in the WNIT."
The Wahine (15-17) moved to 0-3 all-time against Saint Mary's in the WNIT and 5-13 all-time in the tournament.
Sophomore forward Amy Atwell led Hawaii with 12 points and four rebounds while sophomore center Lauren Rewers finished with a team-high nine rebounds and eight points.
For the Gaels, Megan McKay registered a double-double with 16 points and 10 rebounds.
The 2018-19 season ends with a three-win improvement from last season and a second place finish in the Big West Conference, four spots better than the preseason poll that had Hawaii finishing in 6th place.
“I’m incredibly proud of this team and tonight’s outcome doesn’t change anything about what we accomplished,” Beeman said. “They overcame so much adversity to get to this point. It was incredible to coach them and be a part of it.”
