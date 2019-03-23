Forecast: Breezy trades, a few more passing windward showers for the weekend

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A high pressure ridge is generating locally breezy trade winds and keeping stable conditions over the islands. We’re watching a weak frontal boundary that is dissipating just to the north of the state. It looks like its effect on our weekend weather will be limited as it should remain stuck where it is, with just a few passing clouds and showers for windward areas.
What's left of the front could push south late Sunday into Monday, but the stable air will limit the intensity of any showers. After that, winds will become light and variable ahead of another front, which is expected to pass through the islands quickly on Thursday, followed by a brief burst of north-northeast winds.
A new northwest swell is boosting surf just enough for a high surf advisory to be issued for the north and west facing shores of Niihau, Kauai, Oahu and Molokai and the north shores of Maui. A small craft advisory has also been issued for most Hawaiian coastal waters because of the swell and strong winds.
