Enterprise employee admits to spiking co-workers’ drinks with LSD because they had ‘negative energy,’ police say

ARNOLD, MO (KMOV/CNN) - Authorities say a 19-year-old Enterprise employee dosed his coworkers with LSD.
The man reportedly told police he did it because they had "negative energy."
Police were called to the company after workers reportedly started feeling dizzy and shaky. The man was arrested Monday.
"I can't believe it, it's ridiculous. I just can't understand why anyone would think about something like that," said David Brading, an Arnold resident.
The coworker admitted to putting the drug in the water bottles of two coworkers and in a third worker’s coffee cup.
"It's just a crazy kind of thing going on," said Julie Ferrell, another Arnold resident.
“You’re going to have an increased heart rate, temperature and higher blood pressure. It’s been described as causing the shakes or tremors before,” said Sgt. Tony Dennis, with the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office Department.
Dennis said LSD has faded in popularity but is still around.
"You can also just use that liquid form to ingest it orally with drops under the tongue or you can put some drops in somebody's drink," Dennis said.
The twp employees were taken to the hospital to be checked out and were fine when the LSD wore off.
No charges are expected until after lab tests are completed on the bottles of water.
When those tests come back, the man accused of dosing the drinks could face charges of possession of a controlled substance and second-degree assault.
