CA man sentenced for sexual assault of a 10-year-old on Kauai

LIHUE (HawaiiNewsNow) -A California man has been sentenced on Kauai for sexually assaulting a minor.
According to authorities, 56-year-old Mark Price of La Mesa, Calif. will serve 10 years behind bars for the crime that happened during his May 2018 visit to the Garden Isle.
Price was visiting the island with his wife and other minors. Police said he sexually assaulted one of the minors while they were asleep.
The victim was 10 years old at the time, Kauai police said.
Price was arrested and pleaded no contest to second degree sexual assault.
His 10-year sentence is the maximum possible sentence, and was handed down by Fifth Circuit Chief Judge Randal G.B. Valenciano.
“We are very grateful to everyone at KPD for their work on this case and we are satisfied that the Judge imposed a sentence that will ensure the protection of the public from this predator,” said Prosecuting Attorney Justin F. Kollar. “We are holding the victim in this case in our thoughts and hope that this sentence will bring a measure of closure.”
