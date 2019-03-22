Wahine look to WNIT for postseason success against Saint Mary’s

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - It’s not the type of postseason the Rainbow Wahine basketball team wanted, but they’re making the most out of the opportunity to play in the WNIT.
The ‘Bows will take on St. Mary’s Friday afternoon in the first round of the WNIT, marking the 10th time in program in history that Hawaii has played in the invitational.
An opportunity to play in the NCAA Tournament was just out of reach for Hawaii this season after surrendering a 17-point lead to UC Davis this past weekend in the Big West Conference Tournament title game, allowing the Aggies to steal the automatic bid into the tournament.
The Wahine have not made postseason tournament play since the 2015-2016 season and have not won a tournament game since 2001.
Tip-off is set for 4 p.m. HT at the McKeon Pavilion Friday afternoon.
