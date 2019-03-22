Trade Wind Weather Dominates Weekend

The forecast was altered a little while ago, with lower POPs for the first half of the evening for most islands. The uptick in trade showers is expected after midnight, lasting to about mid morning, followed by much less showers for the rest of Friday. So, we anticipate Friday to be a nice day, like today for most if not all of the islands. The weekend is shaping up to be similar to today, as a dry and stable air mass stays over the area. We will enjoy moderate to locally strong trade winds through the early part of next week. A lingering front north of Kauai will finally drift south and provide a boost in trade showers Monday through Tuesday of next week.