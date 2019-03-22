Public auction set for land parcels on Facebook CEO’s Kauai estate

PILAA BEACH, KAUAI (HawaiiNewsNow) - Several small land parcels on Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg’s more than 700-acre estate on Kauai are up for public auction Friday.
Four of those lots are considered to be kuleana lands, handed down over generations — often times to hundreds of descendants — after being granted to Native Hawaiian tenants or farmers during the 19th century.
Friday’s auction is the culmination of a years-long legal dispute that has highlighted a complicated and controversial issue — one that has sparked painful memories for local families across the state, who over time have lost access or ownership to land that had been in their ohana for generations, but was often passed down with no deeds or titles — significantly hindering their legal claims in today’s modern era.
"This goes to the heart of something that is very problematic. It alienates them from the land that gave rise to their identity and it is very disturbing. To see that something that was a dirty deed from 150 years ago is still going on today. It's a huge cultural step backwards," said Wayne Rapozo, a descendant of one of the four kuleana lands in dispute.
At the center of the Kauai dispute is property in Pilaa, where Facebook CEO Zuckerberg bought a 700-acre waterfront lot for $100 million in 2014.
Over the years, Zuckerberg has made several efforts to enhance the seclusion of his estate, including purchasing small parcels of land on his property that are designated as kuleana lands.
Under state law, the descendants who inherit kuleana lands from their original owner must be granted access to the property, along with residential and water rights.
In an attempt to secure the privacy of his property, Zuckerberg pursued a quiet title lawsuit to force the kuleana land owners to sell in 2016.
When multiple parties have claims to a single piece of land, a quiet title lawsuit settles the dispute through a legal process that ultimately leaves the property in the hands of one owner by forcing its sale to the highest bidder through a public auction. Zuckerberg dropped his lawsuits after major backlash from the local community — but they have been continued by Carlos Andrade, a retired UH professor and one of hundreds of descendants to four kuleana parcels that are still in dispute.
At noon on Friday, a public auction will be held on the steps of the Fifth Circuit courthouse to sell the four kuleana parcels to the highest bidder.
“In a public auction the concern is a normal working middle-class family in Hawaii is likely going to be unable to marshal the resources to bid into the millions for four parcels of real estate. It is painful to acknowledge that, but to cough up a million or two million for each parcel to buy back their family legacy is unlikely,” Rapozo said.
Andrade faces opposition from distant relatives who are also descendants.
A small group of them have banded together to resist the sale, though they say they understand they likely won’t win. They believe that while Zuckerberg has publicly stepped away from this process, they think the tech billionaire may be bankrolling Andrade’s efforts.
The group plans to protest in front of the Lihue Courthouse Friday morning prior to the auction.
“Even if Zuckerberg has the best of intentions, a billionaire removed from day-to-day culture and living in Hawaii bankrolling directly or indirectly a lawsuit to wipe out the historic legacy or ownership of a family’s interest in kuleana lands, is a dangerous proposition. No one is safe if in fact a large amount of money without a deep community and cultural connection can be used to wipe out a family’s legacy,” Rapozo said.
Hawaii News Now has reached out to Zuckerberg for comment, but is still waiting for a response.
Copyright 2019 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.