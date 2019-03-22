No. 2 Warriors extend win streak to 18 with sweep over McKendree

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Another match, another win and another sweep for the Rainbow Warrior volleyball team as the ‘Bows took down McKendree in straight-sets (25-10, 25-19, 25-18) Thursday afternoon at the George Albert Smith Fieldhouse.
With the win, Hawaii improved to 18-0 on the season and 4-0 in Big West Play, extending their NCAA-record 54-set win streak in the process.
Outside hitter Stijn van Tilburg led the Warriors with a season-high 18 kills and did not commit an error in 24 attacks for a .750 hitting percentage.
Opposite Rado Parapunov recorded 14 kills of his own while leading the ‘Bows with three service aces. Middle blocker Patrick Gasman also tallied five blocks to go with two kills.
Next up for Hawaii is Princeton on Friday on Day 2 of the BYU Invitational. First serve is set for 12 p.m. HT.
