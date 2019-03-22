Man dies while snorkeling in waters off Wailua

WAILUA, KAUAI (HawaiiNewsNow) - A 46-year-old man died Thursday while snorkeling in waters off Wailua, according to Kauai County officials.
Officials said two golfers tried to save the man and another snorkeler in distress shortly before 1:30 p.m.
All of them were brought to shore, but the 46-year-old could not be revived and was pronounced dead.
His identity is being withheld until his family has been notified.
An autopsy has been ordered to determine the exact cause of death, but police do not suspect foul play.
Officials said one of the golfers who helped also ended up getting rescued by lifeguards.
Copyright 2019 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.