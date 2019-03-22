Man charged in connection with attack at Hilo Medical Center

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A 21-year-old Pahoa man has been charged in connection with a stabbing at the Hilo Medical Center on Wednesday morning.
Franklin Laney Allen Poulsen has been charged with second-degree attempted murder, one count of first-degree terroristic threatening, two counts of first-degree assault and one count of third-degree assault.
His bail is set at $312,000.
Police say Poulsen allegedly grabbed a 25-year old female, then choked her and stabbed her in her hand.
Several bystanders were also injured while trying to intervene.
