Man charged in connection with attack at Hilo Medical Center

Hawaii Island (HNN)
By Algeo Rosario | March 21, 2019 at 3:16 PM HST - Updated March 21 at 3:16 PM

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A 21-year-old Pahoa man has been charged in connection with a stabbing at the Hilo Medical Center on Wednesday morning.

Franklin Laney Allen Poulsen has been charged with second-degree attempted murder, one count of first-degree terroristic threatening, two counts of first-degree assault and one count of third-degree assault.

His bail is set at $312,000.

Police say Poulsen allegedly grabbed a 25-year old female, then choked her and stabbed her in her hand.

Several bystanders were also injured while trying to intervene.

