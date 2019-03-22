Mainland verdict linking Roundup to cancer applies to Hawaii cases

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A jury verdict linking Roundup to a California man’s cancer could help bring large payoffs to Hawaii residents.
Five former and current Hawaii residents have sued agribusiness giant Monsanto, saying repeated exposure to the weedkiller caused their cancer.
“It’s a relief to know that a jury looked at the science out there and wasn’t bullied by a multi-billion dollar corporation into believing their ghost-written science," said Brian Mackintosh, the attorney handling the Hawaii cases.
Earlier this week, a jury in San Francisco found that Roundup was a substantial factor in Edwin Hardeman’s non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma.
The judge in that case is overseeing hundreds of Roundup lawsuits around the country, including the Hawaii cases.
Monsanto and its parent, Bayer AG, have argued that scientific studies have shown that Roundup is safe if used properly and does not cause cancer.
It added that the San Francisco case “has no impact on future cases and trials because each one has its own factual and legal circumstances.”
But Mackintosh said the San Francisco ruling will make it easier for the Hawaii plaintiff to win their lawsuits .because the conclusion that Roundup can cause cancer can be applied to their cases.
“It’s been proven in this multi-district litigation that Round-up causes cancer and so now we’re just saying did it cause our clients’ cancer and if so what are the damages," he said.
The Hawaii cases will likely go to trial in California next year.
