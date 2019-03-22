Clouds, showers and winds to pick up into the weekend

Looks like we'll have to have an umbrella nearby as the weekend gets closer. A cold front is slowly approaching from the north and will cause an increase in clouds and eventually showers over the islands Friday. More clouds and showers are expected as the system stalls just short of the state Saturday and Sunday, and trade winds will become quite breezy thanks to high pressure moving in from the northwest. The front should fall apart Monday, but leftover showers will ride in on locally breezy trade winds Monday, with the trades and the showers decreasing just a bit for the Kuhio Day holiday on Tuesday.