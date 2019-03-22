‘Bows fall to Ohio State, 6-4

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The Rainbow Warrior baseball team fell to Ohio State 6-4 Thursday afternoon on their first road trip of the season at Bill Davis Stadium in Columbus, Ohio.
Hawaii (9-12) took an early two-run lead before the Buckeyes stormed back to take the lead.
At the top of the ninth,the Warriors tried to mount a late comeback as Dylan Calicdan’s single appeared to score two runs, but Tyler Best didn’t touch third base as he headed to home plate, resulting in the third and final out of the game.
Hawaii starter Jeremy Wu-Yelland retired five batters in a row at one point in the game, pitching four innings while allowing four runs on six hits. He also recorded two strikeouts.
Out of the bullpen, senior Kash Koltermann shut down the first 11 batters he faced before Ohio State put together three-consecutive hits for two runs in the bottom of the eighth. For the game, Koltermann went 4.0 innings and gave up two runs on three hits.
Game 2 of the four-game series is set for Friday, March 22.Ohio. First pitch is set for 11:05 a.m. HT.
